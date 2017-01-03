Blues, City Seek Funds to Upgrade Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – While the St. Louis Blues franchise basks in the glow of the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium, the team and city officials accelerate their push for public help in renovating the team’s full-time home, Scottrade Center.

The Blues say their 22-year-old building is showing its age, and reportedly, stated a needs that total as high as $138 million in upgrades to stay attractive and regional and national events like basketball, hockey and wrestling tournaments.

Team President Chris Zimmerman says the behind the scene efforts are well underway, and now it’s time to begin the public push.

“We’ve been at this for 18-months, but (have stayed) if you will on the sidelines and quiet,” Zimmerman says. “It will probably be a little less quiet soon.”

Previously, the Blues have asked for public financing to help support upgrade packages worth $160 million and $100 million respectively.

Zimmerman, Blues Chairman Tom Stillman, Sports Commission President Frank Viverito, St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed will hold a news conference to talk about efforts to secure city and state funding for the upgrades, Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Zimmerman says it will take some help from the city and the state level.

Missouri Governor-Elect Eric Greitens has previously stated his opposition to using tax money going to partially fund a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis. He again made a statement on the issue over the weekend, telling local media ‘I have completely ruled out state funding for stadiums.’

