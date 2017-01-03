Endangered Silver Advisory Issued

January 3, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Altamont, IL, MO., south st. louis, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – (KMOX) Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an 87-year old St. Louis man.

Harold Johnson was last seen yesterday afternoon at 2:00 when he left his home in South City in the 3800 block of Courtois. He was going to the post office, but never returned home.

Police say Johnson’s credit card was used at a Casey’s in Altamont, Illinois at six this morning.

Johnson was driving a black Chevrolet Impala with Missouri plates SM9-S-zero-T. He is white 5-10, 160 pounds. Gray balding hair, brown eyes, a mole of left side of face. Was wearing dark ball cap, stripped shirt, dark jacket and blue jeans, and glasses.

Johnson is in early stages of dementia.

 

