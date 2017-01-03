Ryan Reaves Just Gave Everyone the Best Sights, Sounds From Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A handful of ‘bleeps,’ selfies and ‘whoo’s’ made the two-minute video shared by St. Louis Blues forward Ryan Reaves one of the best moments of the 2017 Winter Classic.
Just as he and his teammates emptied the bench to celebrate a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, he turned on a camera:
You the man Revo. And this just as good, if not better than the selfie taken by his teammate (who scored twice in the game) Vladimir Tarasenko.
