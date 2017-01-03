Sports Commission President Talks Possible Scottrade Renovations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Sports Commission President is talking about the proposal to make improvements to Scottrade Center.

Frank Vivireto says the Blues’ owners spent the first $250 million to build the facility and invested another $450 million in losses and maintenance.

“And since it is a city-owned facility, they are asking for a public-private partnership that has the city contributing along with Blues ownership to making the much needed renovation,” Vivireto says.

Vivireto says the Blues will impose a one-percent tax, which covers their share of the renovations. The city will make a $4 million contribution that starts in three years – that will come out of revenues generated by Scottrade Center to pay for the bonds.

“An aldermanic vote from existing revenues and new revenues that the building will generate,” Vivereto says. “So, there’s no tax involved here at all.”

A vote of the people is not necessary.

