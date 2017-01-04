Brisk Cold, Snowy Weather Expected in St. Louis Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It may be the official start of Winter in St. Louis this week, as temperatures take a dive into the teens and single digits with a chance of snow.

KMOX and AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore tells us Thursday morning’s commute may include up to 3 inches of snow. An accumulation of snow is expected between midnight tonight into Thursday morning. The high for Thursday is 23 degrees, with a Real Feel high of 17.

See the extended weekend forecast here.

Wednesday will be sunny, but cold and breezy with a high of 30 and Real Feel temps in the teen’s and 20s. Overnight a low of 19 degrees is expected to bring in the snowy weather.

The cold weather will stay through the weekend, with the coldest temps coming Friday. The Real Feel temperatures are expected to reach a low of 7 degrees Friday, but will come up slightly on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend forecast includes plenty of sunshine, but very cold with a high of 29 on Saturday.



