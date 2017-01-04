Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

Greitens Remains Opposed to Funding St. Louis Soccer Stadium

Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:41 PM
Filed Under: funds, Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, Missouri, MLS, Money, opposition, SC STL, soccer, soccer stadium, Spending, sports, St. Louis, State

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – After meeting with investors in a proposed St. Louis soccer stadium, Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens still opposes spending state money for the project.

Related Story: Peacock, Sports Commission Hope to Convince Greitens on Facility Funding

Senior adviser Austin Chambers said Greitens met Wednesday in Jefferson City with members of the group SC STL.

Rendering courtesy of HOK

Rendering courtesy of HOK

The group is seeking to build a $200 million soccer stadium downtown in hopes of attracting a Major League Soccer expansion team.

The group wanted $40 million in state tax credits to help fund the project.

Greitens previously said using state money for the stadium would amount to “welfare for millionaires.”

After an “open, frank and constructive exchange,” Austin says Greitens remains unconvinced.

The Republican takes office Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Live Inspired
Photography In A Flash

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia