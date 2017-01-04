Kmart, Sears Close Several Locations Throughout Metro East

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Several Kmart and Sears stores will be closing their doors by the end of March around the metro east area.
They have informed their employees and plan to close a total of 78 KMarts and 26 Sears stores across the country. Missouri and Illinois locations are included.
Kmart Stores closing in Missouri and Illinois are:
- 2851 Belt Line Parkway – Alton IL
3655 Nameoki Road – Granite City IL
1477 State Highway 248 – Branson MO
2304 Missouri Blvd – Jefferson City MO
1003 S Bishop Ave – Rolla MO
3101 S Glenstone Ave – Springfield MO
6650 Manchester Ave – St Louis MO
Sears stores closing in Missouri and Illinois are:
- 3702 Frederick Ave – Saint Joseph MO
3600 Country Club Dr – Jefferson City, MO (Sears Auto Center)
According to KTVI, Sears Holdings says they are closing stores in order to strengthen their company and fund their transformation. Sears says although they struggled financially for years, they kept the locations open as long as they could to maintain local jobs.
Closing stores will begin liquidation sales starting Jan 6.
