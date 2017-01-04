Mizzou A.D. Addresses Men’s Basketball Woes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) – With Missouri starting SEC conference play on Wednesday night against LSU, the university’s athletic director sent out a message to the media earlier in the day, letting reporters and fans know where he stands in relation to the men’s basketball program and coach Kim Anderson.
Jim Sterk said in part, “I clearly understand where our program is currently, and rest assured that we are all disappointed with where we stand entering SEC play. It is not my preferred style to make public evaluations of our staff in the middle of the season.”
Sterk challenged Mizzou fans and donors to to help create an atmosphere at Mizzou Arena that will not only benefit this year’s team for the rest of the season, but also to attract new student-athletes in the future.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)