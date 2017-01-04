Obamacare to Face Changes Once Trump Takes Office

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – President Obama’s healthcare reform law faces major surgery soon, after President-elect Trump takes office.
Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner of St. Louis says the goal is clear and says it is time to get to work.
“We’re going to have immediate executive action, from day one, on the repealing and rolling back of Obamacare…and replacement,” Wagner says.
The replacement for the Affordable Care Act remains unclear, but Wagner says Republicans want a “free market” system. They want to keep some popular parts of Obamacare such as coverage for pre-existing conditions, and coverage for children up to age 26 on their parent’s insurance.
Republics have also set aside plans to weaken the power of the House Ethics Panel, but Wagner says she was not among those trying to soften the ethics rules.
“These are not the priorities we should be focusing on,” Wagner says. “Weakening and lowering the Congressional Ethics’ standards are not the right thing to do.”
Wagner was a guest on the Mark Reardon show on KMOX.
