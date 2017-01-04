Winter Warm-Up Autograph Tickets on Sale Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo., January 3, 2017 – Cardinals Care, the charitable foundation of the St. Louis Cardinals, announced today that autograph tickets for the 21st annual Winter Warm-Up will go on sale Wednesday, January 4 at 10:00 a.m. CT exclusively at cardinals.com/winterwarmup.

PHOTOS: 2016 Cardinals Winter Warm-Up

The 2017 Winter Warm-Up event (#CardsWarmUp) will be held January 14-16 at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. Returning members of the 2016 St. Louis Cardinals including Matt Carpenter, Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Stephen Piscotty, Randal Grichuk, Kolten Wong and Jedd Gyorko are scheduled to appear at the event as well as newcomers Dexter Fowler and Brett Cecil. Top prospects Alex Reyes, Luke Weaver, Harrison Bader and Carson Kelly will also attend the event along with Hall of Famers Whitey Herzog, Tony La Russa and Orlando Cepeda. In total, more than 60 current and former players will be on hand for the event.

Related story: Purchase Admission Tickets to 2017 Cardinals Winter Warm-Up

Player autograph sessions are one of the most popular attractions of the Warm-Up. While some player autographs are free with a Winter Warm-Up admission pass, others require an autograph ticket available through a specific additional donation. Every dollar donated for autograph tickets—as well as all proceeds from the Winter Warm-Up weekend—will benefit Redbird Rookies and charitable grants to community groups who help kids.

For players signing free autographs at the Winter Warm-Up, a limited supply of autograph tickets will be available for pick up one hour prior to the player’s scheduled signing time in the lobby of 100 North Broadway (previously Bank of America), located across 4th Street, west of the Hyatt. Free player autograph tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and limited to one ticket per visit in line. A full list and schedule of free player autograph signing times can be found at cardinals.com/winterwarmup.

VIDEO: Mozeliak, Pham, Garcia at 2016 Cardinals Winter Warm Up

“We are so excited to be celebrating the 21st year of Winter Warm-Up and helping kids in the St. Louis community,” said Michael Hall, Executive Director of Cardinals Care and Vice President of Community Relations. “The autograph sessions are a great opportunity for fans to meet their favorite past, present and future Cardinals players and gear up for the 2017 season.”

Fans are encouraged to visit cardinals.com/winterwarmup for the most up-to-date details about player autograph dates, times and donation amounts. All autograph tickets will be sold online through Monday, January 9 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Remaining autograph tickets not sold online will be available at the event. A Winter Warm-Up admission pass is required to enter the Warm-Up and obtain autographs. Autograph tickets are the sole responsibility of the ticket purchaser and cannot be reissued, reprinted or refunded.

For complete details, schedule, frequently asked questions and to purchase admission passes, visit cardinals.com/winterwarmup.



(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook