2 New S’mores Girl Scout Cookies Available to Celebrate Centennial

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Move over Thin Mints because there’s a new Girl Scout cookie flavor this year that might steal our sweet tooth.
The new S’more cookies are meant to celebrate the 100th year of selling Girl Scout Cookies.
There will be two different kinds of S’mores cookies – the first with a chocolate and marshmallow filling, sandwiched between graham cracker cookies. The second is a graham cracker wafer, topped with marshmallow and coated entirely in chocolate.
