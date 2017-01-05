Alleged Terrorist Threats Tried to Close Down St. Louis Planned Parenthood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man accused of making a terrorist threat at a St. Louis Planned Parenthood says the nurse who complained is a liar, and he’s helping plan a rally to support his own free speech rights.
John Patrick Ryan is accused of telling an employee there were several bombs in the Planned Parenthood building on Forest Park Avenue, on New Years Eve. He was arrested and released the following day.
Police say Ryan told them, the threat was meant to scare the employee and close the clinic. But in emails to local media, Ryan says he never said any of it, and could be backed up if police would simply interview witnesses. He says there were multiple people that saw the conversation on a public sidewalk.
Police say Ryan admitted to making the threats.
Ryan and the group, Defenders of the Unborn, are encouraging folks to show up in front of Planned Parenthood from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Saturday in support of “the First Amendment Rights of Pro-lifers.”
