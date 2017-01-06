‘Crown Candy Andy’ Files to Run For St. Louis Mayor

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One of the three Republicans to jump in the race for St. Louis mayor is also the owner of Crown Candy, a downtown lunch spot known for thick malts and big BLT sandwiches.

Andy Karandzief or ‘Crown Candy Andy’ filed paperwork to be on the ballot for the March primary, along with fellow Republicans James Osher and Andrew Jones.

Jones, a 56-year old utility executive, says he loves the city and feels that he can put the city on a better trajectory. When it comes to tax breaks for stadiums, he’s cautious.

“Certainly what we do and what we look at, basically on the surface, is get information narratives that sound great,” Jones says. “But where’s the quantitate analysis? Where does the rubber meet the ground, when it comes to those numbers to determine whether or not it makes sense.”

He is married with three grown children, and also has an opinion on the policing efforts in St. Louis. He says he believes police know who are committing these violent crimes, but are ‘handicapped’ by policy and those in leadership.

Osher owns the old Buster Brown building at Jefferson and Cass Avenues, and is fighting the city’s efforts to take the building through eminent domain for the NGA project.

