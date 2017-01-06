Fake Ad for ‘Female Companionship’ Tricks Multiple Robbery Victims

EAST ALTON, Illinois (KMOX) – A man and woman from the metro east are accused of using ads for “female companionship” to attract robbery victims.
According to police, 25-year-old Antquello Young and 37 year-old Sierra Holman offered the “female companionship” on an internet sales website. The Alton Telegraph reports, at least three cases of men who were told to go to a home on Victory Drive in East Alton, but when they got there they were robbed.
In another case, a man got lost on his way to the home and called the con artists from Hartford. He was told to stay put and Young and Holman went and robbed him there.
Officers searching the couple’s home on Victory Drive found several stolen items, including credit and debit cards and a driver’s license.
Young and Holman are being held on $200,000 bond, each.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)