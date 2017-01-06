Godfrey Mayor and Wife Spared Just Before Florida Airport Shooting

GODFREY, Il. (KMOX) – Godfrey Mayor and his wife were in the Ft. Lauderdale Airport just before a gunman opened fire, wounding eight and killing five.
Mike and Linda McCormick’s flight arrived at the airport about 10 minutes earlier than expected due to a minor medical emergency on their plane. As they got in the car and began en route to their timeshare, the shooting began.
McCormick says they are very lucky, but feels sorry for the families of those that were killed and injured.
Around 2:30 p.m., TSA at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport issued a warning to people that there was an active shooter on site. According to the Associated Press after the suspect’s bag was checked, he loaded the gun in the bathroom and began shooting.
The gunman was been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago-Ruiz. He is reportedly from Jersey and had an active-duty military card on hand.
