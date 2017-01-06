Petition Aims To Stop Museum Loan for Trump Inauguration

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-The St. Louis Art Museum’s plan to loan one of its famous works for Donald Trump’s inaugural luncheon, is meeting with opposition from two local artists.

Irene Berman and art historian Ivy Cooper have started an online petition at change.org, opposing the loan.

Cooper tells KMOX the loan implies the approval of Trump’s presidency, which she says many consider illegitimate. “We all sort of feel invested in the painting and in the museum and in the arts community and in the region,” she says. “Anytime a painting is exhibited it’s sort of putting a representative of our community out there.”

Cooper says the choice of a painting that depicts a small town as election results are announced, is ironic. “In using a painting that’s called “The Verdict of the People” to decorate the inauguration for a president who didn’t even win the popular vote.”

Museum Director, Brent Benjamin says the loan is apolitical. “The art museum doesn’t take any position on candidates for public office, nor do we support or oppose individuals who are elected to public offices. But we do, of course, support the office of the presidency itself.”

Benjamin points out that the painting was requested by Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, who chairs the bi-partisan Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. “When the U.S. Senate requests a loan as part of the presidential inauguration, the museum regards that as a great honor if it’s able to participate.”

The request was made in September, months before Trump was elected.

While Cooper doesn’t expect the petition to block the loan, she says it at least is sparking conversation. “People are talking. People are thinking about art and what it represents. How it can be used politically. How it can be used to represent certain ideologies.”

“Well, it’s certainly sparking a little conversation, I will say that,” says Benjamin, who is scheduled to meet with Cooper and Berman next weel. “I feel it’s very important that I take the time to listen to people who may have a serious concern about an action the museum has taken.” Benjamin says the loan will go on as scheduled.

