Red Bud Couple Finds ‘Guardian Angel’ in Repo Man

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The repo business can be pretty hard to handle at times according to an employee just outside of St. Louis.

Experiences can range from angry customers, to even someone trying to run you over. However, Stan and Pam Kipping had an experience that you wouldn’t expect most people to have.

The couple from Red Bud, Illinois fell behind on their $100 payments on their 1998 Buick Century. They say that they aren’t rich, but they have never really been in this much debt. He is a Navy veteran and retired janitor – also in the beginning stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

They experienced an overwhelming blow when their car had to be repossessed.

“When he took the car I said, ‘God, do whatever, whatever you think is best for us.’ You know, God works in mysterious ways,” Pat said.

Driver Jim Ford, says they were like “America’s grandparents” and they reminded him a lot of his own. Ford made it a block away with their car, when he thought there has to be something that he can do.

Ford called the bank to find out how much the remaining balance was and paid it.

He returned the car a few days later and brushed it up a bit by having the car detailed, and the oil changed.

That was not his only surprise.

Ford started a GoFund me account and raised enough money to pay the car in full. Lastly, he gave them an envelope with more than $17,000 that was left over.

The act of kindness changed the Kipping’s view on life and how miracles work in mysterious ways.

