Missouri GOP Looks to Kansas City for Leader

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOX) – A Kansas City attorney is the new chair of the Missouri Republican Party.
The state GOP committee unanimously elected Todd Graves to the post on Saturday in Columbia.
He’ll replace John Hancock, who stepped down at the end of 2016.
Graves is a former federal prosecutor who says he looks forward to working with elected Republican officials to grow the party by governing responsibly, making life better for all citizens, and taking the party’s positive message to every single Missourian.
The state committee also elected Kay Hoflander of Higginsville as vice-chair, Nick Myers of Joplin as secretary, and Pat Thomas of Jefferson City as treasurer.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)