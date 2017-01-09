Can You Sing Better Than Adam Wainwright?

January 9, 2017 2:32 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s a video that’s gone viral… Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright singing a Taylor Swift song in the shower.

Wainwright’s charity “Big League Impact” is holding a Sing-Off and Karaoke Challenge on January 16th at Dave and Buster’s in Maryland Heights.

Ten singers from around the St. Louis region will be competing for studio time and the title of “20-17 Big League Impact STL Sing-Off Winner.”

Wainwright is expected to sing a few songs that night, as well.

Big League Impact raises money for charities locally and around the globe.

