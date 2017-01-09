County Voters to Consider Tax Increase for Officers, Public Safety

January 9, 2017 8:25 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County voters will consider a plan on the April ballot to increase the sales tax half a penny to pay for public safety and more police.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar says he would use the money to hire 120 more officers. He adds they can ride with partners, and fewer officers will quit to find work elsewhere

“We have to attract those officers and we have to have the ability at the same time, to obtain these outstanding officers that work with out police departments,” Belmar says.

Currently there are 880 officers on the county police force with another 320 that is support staff.

Belmar says so far the feedback has been positive.The sales tax goes before county voters April 4th.

