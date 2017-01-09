Documents: Missouri Baby Suffers Brain Trauma After Crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – Court documents said a Missouri baby girl who was delivered after her mother was killed in a crash on her way to a hospital to give birth has brain trauma.

Seven-month-old Maddyson Iler was delivered by cesarean section after her mother, Sarah Iler, died in a three-vehicle crash in May just south of Cape Girardeau.

Sarah’s sister, Kasandra Iler, is suing the man who was driving Sarah to the hospital and the driver of a semitrailer involved in the crash. The company that owns the semitrailer is also being sued, the Southeast Missourian reported.

Neither of the two drivers was issued traffic citations. The suit said the man driving Sarah Iler to the hospital had slowed below the minimum interstate speed, and as a “direct result of that action, the decedent suffered serious bodily injury, pain and mental anguish prior to her death.” It also states the man driving the semitrailer was inattentive and drove too fast.

An amended petition filed Oct. 18 in the case from Kasandra Iler’s attorney said Maddyson suffered hypoxic brain trauma as a result of the crash. Maddyson is receiving treatment at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and the petition said she will need medical treatment for the rest of her life. The attorney, Alan Mandel, said hypoxic brain trauma is usually caused by not enough oxygen reaching the brain.

“Shout-out to the people at the hospital,” Mandel said. “The fact that she is here is truly a miracle.”

A judge will preside over a motion hearing Monday, with the first trial date scheduled for Jan. 22 of next year. The lawsuit is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 after Sarah Iler’s death.

Maddyson’s rescue gained nationwide attention, with a crowdfund account having raised several thousands of dollars for the family.

