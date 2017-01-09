Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in North St. Louis, where a suspect led police on a chase before the vehicle overturned.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says that about 12:30 p.m. Monday, license-plate-reading technology near Goodfellow and Page alerted police to a vehicle reported stolen from St. Louis County on Jan. 5.

Officers began following the vehicle when the driver took off at a high speed, he says.

A tire on the suspect vehicle went flat, but continued to drive before it lost control – overturning and coming to rest in a yard on Page near Taylor.

Two officers approached the vehicle, and the driver pointed a gun at the officers, Dotson says.

One of the officers ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, but the suspect reportedly continued to point the gun at the officers.

The officer fired between four and six shots, Dotson says, then backed off, waiting for additional officers to respond.

When more officers arrived on the scene, they re-approached the vehicle that held three occupants.

The driver of the car, 21, was transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead due to injuries from the accident and the officer-involved shooting, Dotson reports.

A 16-year-old suffered minor injuries from the accident, and a 23-year-old passenger was evaluated by EMS. Both were taken into custody.

The 21- and 23-year-olds were on probation, Dotson says.

Two guns were recovered from inside the suspect vehicle.

No officers were injured.

