Flu Cases in St. Louis Continue to Rise

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Influenza cases across the St. Louis area continue to rise.
Around Christmas, there were more and more influenza cases being seen at local emergency departments. KMOX talks to Chris Zirges, Regional Director of Infection Prevention at SSM Health.
More than 2,000 cases in all of Missouri. About 278 in St. Louis County, 255 in St. Charles County, and 57 in St. Louis City.
“Given that, that number has kind of steadily gone up the last two or three weeks,” Zirges says. “We anticipate it still going up a bit more. So, we are taking appropriate precautions, that we’ve not yet peaked from influenza.”
She says it’s still not too late to get that flu shot and if you are feeling ill – stay home.
