Harry Hamm: Rep Announces Best Selling Shows In Its History

Harry Hamm January 9, 2017 7:53 PM
Amidst a challenging economic climate, The Rep has still managed to produce its best-selling production ever this season.

“A Christmas Carol,” which ran on the main stage form November 30 to December 24, sold more tickets than any other show in The Rep’s history. It had not been presented by The Rep for 35 years. “A Christmas Story,” presented in 2009, came in 4th all-time. For complete information on all the shows in the top ten list, click on the link below.

It’s interesting to note that among the top 10 productions, 5 of the shows were musicals.

http://www.repstl.org/news/detail/a-christmas-carol-is-the-best-selling-show-in-rep-history

 

 

 

