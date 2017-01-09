Jordan Clarkson Ejected, Fined $15K

January 9, 2017 3:52 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Lakers reserve guard Jordan Clarkson was fined $15,000 on Monday for hitting Heat guard Goran Dragic in the head with his forearm during Los Angeles’ 127-100 victory over the Heat last week.

Clarkson (who played college basketball at Missouri) and Dragic collided several times while fighting for position under the basket during the third quarter of Friday’s game. Clarkson finally knocked down Dragic with a blow to the head.

Teammates and officials kept the two apart following the scuffle and Clarkson and Dragic were both ejected.

Dragic scored 16 points before getting tossed out.

