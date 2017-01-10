Best Restaurants In St. Louis For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Tere Scott Reserve your table for two this Valentine’s Day, 2017. Imagine, just the two of you in a sweet setting where service is as excellent as the food. Valentine’s Day is the one time a year to do it up right by celebrating love. While it’s always a good idea to make reservations ahead of time for popular days like Valentine’s Day, a few restaurants in the area also take walk-ins. This year, make plans to set off for the most romantic dinner for two at these best restaurants in St. Louis for Valentine’s Day.

Sidney Street Cafe

2000 Sidney Street

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 771-5777

www.sidneystreetcafestl.com 2000 Sidney StreetSt. Louis, MO 63104(314) 771-5777 Settle into the comfortable, relaxed atmosphere and prepare your taste buds for a delicious sensation. It’s hard to decide whether the quaint brick interior lit with candlelight and white table cloths, the excellent service, or the food is the best part of this dining experience. Enjoy the unique combination of Chef Nashan’s Spanish heritage mixed with French cuisine. Make reservations for a delicious prix fixe menu, or walk in to order off of the menu.

Dominics On The Hill

5101 Wilson Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

(314) 771-1632

www.dominicsrestaurant.com 5101 Wilson Ave.St. Louis, MO 63110(314) 771-1632 The essence of Italy and romance go hand in hand, so why not share the most romantic day of the year with the one you love at a restaurant on The Hill. The Hill is knowin in St. Louis as the Italian neighborhood with streets lined with Italian bakeries and pasta-themed restaurants. Named after the owner and chef, Dominic, Italian gourmet food is the specialty of the house. This fine dining experience with valet parking and white linen tablecloths will require a reservation.

Bailey’s Chocolate Bar

1915 Park Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63104

(314) 241-8100

www.baileyschocolatebar.com 1915 Park Ave.St. Louis, MO 63104(314) 241-8100 Sending chocolates in a heart-shaped box is sweet and traditional, but why not go one step beyond the norm. Plan on dining at a restaurant bar that provides an atmosphere filled with chocolate. Walk in and enjoy a table for two where you can enjoy chocolate-themed desserts and drinks along with a satisfying cheese plate, sandwiches, or specialty pizzettas. Complement some savory menu items with a chocolate dessert for two. Related: The Most Romantic Restaurants In St. Louis

Trattoria Marcella

3600 Watson Road

St. Louis, MO 63109

(314) 352-7706

www.trattoriamarcella.com 3600 Watson RoadSt. Louis, MO 63109(314) 352-7706 As soon as you walk through the door, the owner/chefs will make you feel like family. Chef Steve Komorek has won local and international awards for his tasty Italian cuisine. The restaurant provides the atmostphere that might make you forget you’re sitting inside a midwest restaurant, and make you imagine it’s just you and the one you love drifting away in a gondola. Make reservations ahead of time for a special Valentine’s menu for two, or walk in to order off of the menu.