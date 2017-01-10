Firefighter Knocked Out By Falling Ceiling in Historic St. Charles Building

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A firefighter, who was knocked out when a burning ceiling collapsed on him, has been released from the hospital. He suffered a head injury battling a fire that damaged two historic buildings on First Capitol Drive in St. Charles, overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning.

Battalion Chief Dan Casey tells us the firefighter doesn’t remember exactly what happened when he was inside the sewing machine shop in the 500 block of First Capitol Drive. Casey says the man was pulling down some ceiling to get to hidden flames, then the ceiling fell on him, and briefly knocked him out.

His crew members had to carry him out of the building, and took him to an EMS that was on the scene, Casey says. The firefighter was taken to the hospital down the street, treated and released, Casey says.

The Chief says the residents who lived above American Sewing Machine Co., saw the smoke and fire coming up the wall and were able to get out on their own. The flames also damaged the photography studio next door, firefighters had to wake the residents living above that business to get them out, Casey says.

The fire started in the small space between the two buildings, Casey says, but does not appear suspicious. The buildings are both more than 100-years-old.

