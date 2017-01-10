Legislation Would Require Illinois Schools to Test for Lead

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Illinois elementary schools and daycare would have to test all drinking water for lead under a new bill just approved as this General Assembly prepares to gavel out.

The new bill applies to schools built before 2000 with Pre-K through 5th grade classes, requiring them to test for lead in kitchen sinks and drinking fountains.

Illinois schools constructed before 1987 would have to test by the end of the year, according to the proposal. Those constructed between 1987 and 2000 would have until the end of 2018. Lead pipes were banned nationwide in 1986.

State Senator Heather Steans is the sponsor.

“Any source of lead in blood stream, particularly for kids, is highly problematic,” Steans says. “And this way we will know now, that we are protecting our kids from ingesting any lead.”

Schools and care facilities would be responsible for the cost of the one-time testing, which environmental experts estimate could run from $500 to $5,000 per facility. Some districts have already started lead testing themselves.

“Testing drinking water in all Illinois schools and day cares is an inexpensive way to immediately identify and stop lead exposure in young children that would otherwise cost families, schools and government much more,” Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, whose office pushed for the legislation, said in a statement.

Since last year, her office has called for mandated lead testing in schools with the Illinois Environmental Council, which says there is a lack of information available to parents about water supplies. One of the sticking points was cost: Earlier versions called for water suppliers to pick up the tab and they objected.

But school officials were still concerned about finances, especially for cash-strapped districts.

“This is going to be more of a burden for some than others,” said Zach Messersmith with the Illinois Association of School Boards. He gave possible examples of post-testing changes, such as having to replace pipes or drinking fountains; the bill does not mandate those fixes.

The plan would also cover roughly 11,000 licensed day care centers and homes around the state, calling for state officials to come up with testing standards and procedures by 2018.

Both chambers have approved the measure, and it now heads to the governor.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook