Watch CBS News Coverage of President Obama's Farewell Address | KMOX on Facebook | KMOX on Twitter

Regulation Proposal for Ride-Hailing Services Move Forward

January 10, 2017 8:42 PM
Filed Under: app-based companies, Free Rides, Inauguration Day, Jefferson City, lawmakers, Lyft, regulations, ride-hailing, Uber

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The ride-hailing service Uber says it gave more than 1,000 free rides in Jefferson City as a part of Missouri’s inauguration day.

Newly elected statewide officials, lawmakers and thousands of others came to the Capitol for Monday celebrations.

A state House committee on Tuesday, voted 12-1 to move forward a proposal to create statewide regulations for app-based companies such as Uber and its competitor – Lyft.

Uber currently operates in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia