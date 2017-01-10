Regulation Proposal for Ride-Hailing Services Move Forward

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The ride-hailing service Uber says it gave more than 1,000 free rides in Jefferson City as a part of Missouri’s inauguration day.
Newly elected statewide officials, lawmakers and thousands of others came to the Capitol for Monday celebrations.
A state House committee on Tuesday, voted 12-1 to move forward a proposal to create statewide regulations for app-based companies such as Uber and its competitor – Lyft.
Uber currently operates in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.
