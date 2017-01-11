Air Comfort Service Heating & Cooling Storm Center | Forecast | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Traffic

America’s Most Violent Street: Natural Bridge in North St. Louis

January 11, 2017 5:33 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – An article in the U.S. edition of the Guardian newspaper declares Natural Bridge Avenue in north St. Louis the most dangerous street in America for gun violence.

Breaking down the U.S. population into tracts of 40,000 residents each, the Guardian found that five of those tracts that had at least five gun homicides in 2015 were along Natural Bridge.

There were four such tracts in all of Chicago, which was plagued by gun violence in 2016, with more than 700 murders.

James Clark with Better Family Life calls this a tipping point.

“We are seeing a community that is morphing into dysfunctional dimensions,” he says. “So what we’re doing has to change to match the depth of the disfunction.”

Clark walks those dangerous neighborhoods spreading the gospel of peace while wearing a shirt that reads “We Must Stop Killing Each Other,” and planting yard signs with the same message.

He has no trouble believing the numbers, noting the street is adjacent to a now-infamous community.

“Ferguson makes some areas in East St. Louis, some areas in north St. Louis and some North County neighborhoods look like Ladue,” Clark says. “So, we were not surprised.”

Figures show that there were at least 20 murders along a 4-mile stretch of Natural Bridge in 2015, and another 15 last year.

