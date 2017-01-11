Illinois Impressive In Win Over Michigan

Air Comfort Service Heating & Cooling Storm Center | Forecast | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Traffic

January 11, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Iliinois Fighting Illini, Illini basketball, Maverick Morgan, Michigan Wolverines

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Maverick Morgan scored 16 points, leading Illinois to a dominating 85-69 win over Michigan on Wednesday night.

Illinois (12-5, 2-2 Big Ten) changed up its lineup after its 96-80 loss to Indiana on Saturday and the improvements showed as six different players finished in double figures.

The Wolverines had a 4:30 field-goal scoring drought and the Illini put together a 17-2 to close the first half for a 49-36 halftime.

Both teams shot better than 60 percent in the first half but the Illini were even better in the second, making 17 of 21 shots, and finished 9 of 14 from 3-point range. Michigan cooled off to 45 percent in the second half but finished 7 of 14 behind the arc.

Kipper Nichols had his strongest performance of the season, coming off the bench for 13 points and eight rebounds, helping the Illini to a 30-17 rebounding advantage. Illinois outscored Michigan 28-9 off the bench.

DJ Wilson led Michigan (11-6, 1-3) with 19 points and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman added 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: John Beilein’s team couldn’t sneak away with a win that it needed to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Michigan will need to rebound quickly with red-hot Nebraska coming into town Saturday.

Illinois: The Illini won a game they needed to win for their NCAA Tournament hopes to stay alive. A home loss against a fellow bubble team wouldn’t look good come Selection Sunday.

UP NEXT

Michigan is home against Nebraska on Saturday.

Illinois will try to avenge an earlier loss, hosting Maryland on Saturday.

