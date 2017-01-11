Air Comfort Service Heating & Cooling Storm Center | Forecast | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Traffic

Mother Hospitalized After Charter School Brawl

January 11, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Aspire Academy, Box Cutter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A St. Louis woman is hospitalized in stable condition after being slashed with a box cutter during a fight with another woman when picking their kids up from school.

The fight broke out Tuesday afternoon at Aspire Academy, a charter school. The women told police they have been involved in an ongoing dispute over a personal matter.

Police say one woman punched the other, and the second woman pulled out a box cutter and slashed the first woman’s neck and chest.

The woman with the box cutter was arrested at the scene, but police say assault charges are likely to be filed against both women.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia