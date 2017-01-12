98 Restaurants Help ‘Dine Out For Matt Crosby’ Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s former Park Hill Police Officer Matt Crosby’s birthday, Thursday, and an organization is working to provide the injured officer with a wheelchair accessible home.
Ninety-eight total restaurants in the St. Louis, bi-state area are taking part in “Dine Out for Matt Crosby” today. Restaurants are donating a portion of their sales to help volunteers build a home to make Crosby’s life easier. It was six years ago when he was shot while on duty and is now paralyzed.
View the entire list of participating restaurants here:
For more information, visit www.dineoutformattcrosby.com
