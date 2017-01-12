Ameren Customers to See Increase in Monthly Rates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Ameren electrical customers in Missouri should expect to see an increase of about $3 per month for energy efficiency.

The Missouri Public Service Commission said Thursday that it had approved a request from Ameren to raise a total of $44.2 million per year to provide incentives encouraging customers to be more energy efficient.

The increase is part of a Missouri law allowing companies to issue rebates for people who install energy-efficient technologies.

