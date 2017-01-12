Birds of a Feather Flock Together to Illinois During Winter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Some visitors to this area who won’t be concerned about the approaching ice storm are the Bald Eagles – who are making their annual pilgrimage here.

Urban Fishing Coordinator for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Scott Isringhausen says the big birds like the cold. He adds the sight-seeing groups he leads in Alton have already spotted quite a few.

“I’ve already done a couple of eagle programs and we’ve seen…25 to 40 eagles on a couple programs that have already been completed,” Isringhausen says.

Those numbers are up from the past couple of years, but not anywhere near a record high. He says the colder the winter, the more Bald Eagles arrive here.

The eagles are after fish, because their hunting grounds up north have frozen over.

His advice is to hang out by the locks and dams or the local ferry crossings for the best shot at seeing the eagles.

To schedule a tour, please contact Marquette State Park at (618) 786-3323.

