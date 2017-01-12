Boil Order Issued in Collinsville

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A boil order has been mandated in Collinsville, Illinois Thursday morning.
It affects all of East Port Plaza, including Arby’s, IDOT headquarters and the Doubletree hotel.
The boil order stretches from Route 1-57 to Deer Trail Drive.
All water used for drinking or cooking needs to be boiled for five minutes until further notice.
(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)