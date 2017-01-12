Clayton Foundation to Auction $10,000 Bottle of Whiskey

(ST. LOUIS, January 12, 2017) – The Clayton Century Foundation (CCF), a Missouri non-profit organization that supports history, arts, parks and sustainability in the City of Clayton, is pleased to announce the receipt of a rare bottle of vintage-dated whiskey from O.F.C. Distillery. The 1982 vintage will be auctioned and proceeds will support programs at the Historic Hanley House museum.

Celebrate bourbon from a bygone era, with a bottle of O.F.C. vintage-dated whiskey. Sourced from the barrels of yesteryear, this hand-cut crystal bottle of whiskey commemorates the year it was put into a barrel to age. As the first release of its kind, this limited feature from 1982 is one of only fifty bottles from this vintage collection and cannot be bought in stores.

Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. christened the O.F.C. Distillery in 1870 and this legendary whiskey brand has been revered ever since. The most state-of-the-art distillery of its era featured copper fermentation vats, column stills, and a first-of-its-kind steam heating system, still used in their aging warehouses today. This very rare and collectible bourbon honors the O.F.C. Distillery, a National Historic Landmark known today as Buffalo Trace Distillery.

The Clayton Century Foundation will offer their bottle of O.F.C. vintage 1982 for sale at auction. One of only 50 bottles available, this rare vintage is valued at $10,000. Offers may be placed online, here. The auction will open on Thursday, January 26, 2017 and close on Friday, February 24, 2017 at 8:00 pm.

It is fitting that proceeds from this auction will benefit the Historic Hanley House, built in 1855, the museum is on the National Register of Historic Places. Martin Franklin Hanley migrated to St. Louis

County by way of Kentucky from his native Virginia. There are many references to whiskey in Hanley’s writings as it was used as a commodity in his business as a blacksmith. Hanley may even have had a relationship with whiskey that his wife, Cyrene, showed disapproval of with her writing: “Potent spirits is a greater enemy to the country than sword or pestilence. No one ever knew the pang of Drunkeness or could feel it like a mother whose whole soul is placed on her husband and children.”

Projects and programs previously facilitated or funded, in whole or in part, through gifts to CCF and subsequent CCF grants include the Inclusion Playground, Surls Sculpture, Enterprise Holdings Corporate Pavilion, Moneta, Follman and Newmark Gardens and the Recreational Trail in Shaw Park. In Hanley Park, the area has been enhanced and the restoration of the historic Hanley House continues. Anderson Dog Park was created, the Oak Knoll Playground improved and just this year, Taylor Park was updated with a new playground as well as landscaping and ADA improvements. The Newman Green was established to enhance the park area formerly known as “Mark Twain Circle.” A Trova Sculpture was added to a neighborhood area in Clayton Gardens and the Clayton Heritage Center located inside The Center of Clayton opened to the public in June, 2016. CCF supports Musical Nights in Oak Knoll Park. In 2013, CCF presented multiple Centennial activities for the public and published Clayton, Missouri: An Urban Story.

