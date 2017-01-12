Countdown to Trump: Repealing the Affordable Care Act

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Questions have been swirling around what will happen the Affordable Care Act once President-elect Trump takes office.

Will repealing the Affordable Care Act be a reality or nightmare? According to the President of the Saint Louis Medical Society, no one knows how to repeal it and if they do – what will replace it?

In an effort to find out if repealing is feasible, KMOX’s Maria Keena and Health Editor Fred Bodimer went to those who know first hand what the repercussions could be.

Dr. Samer Cababbe says besides the good points such as; no pre-existing condition exclusions, and insuring young adults until 26 on parents healthcare, there are few benefits.

“The downside to the Affordable Care Act is that it is not affordable. We know that there’s an extremely narrow network, very few providers except it,” Cababbe says. “The deductibles are extremely high.”

He adds that St. Louis is down to only one carrier who excepts it.

Donald Trump has called for selling insurance across state lines. Cababbe says the problem there is, physicians negotiating with 50 different insurance companies to get contracts.

Missouri Hospital Association spokesman Dave Dillon hopes that if the plan was replaced, the new portion would address some of the coverage issues – especially in a state like Missouri.

“Missouri only experienced part of it through the health insurance marketplace, and not expansion of Medicaid,” Dillon says. “Missouri has about 700,000 uninsured people. Not many of them we see in emergency departments when they need care and that is a really inefficient way to use the system.”

Jan Vest is CEO of the Signature Medical Group which represents 160 private practice physicians throughout Missouri. He hopes that they use the American economic engine of capitalism to improve care, while reducing cost.

Health and Human Services says so far nearly 250,000 Missourians have signed up Marketplace coverage this year.

