Matt Adams Signs One-Year Deal With Cardinals

January 12, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Matt Adams, St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals and first baseman Matt Adams agreed to a $2.8 million, one-year deal Thursday to avoid arbitration, though his role remains unclear with Matt Carpenter taking over his everyday job.

Adams, who made $1.65 million last season, has been shopped this offseason but could also give St. Louis a power bat off the bench. The left-handed hitting Adams is a career .284 hitter against right-handed pitching, so he offers an intriguing option in a platoon role.

That route could also keep him healthy: He’s spent time on the disabled list the past few seasons with everything from oblique and calf injuries to a torn quadriceps.

His deal leaves right-handers Carlos Martinez, Trevor Rosenthal, Kevin Siegrist and left-hander Michael Wacha as the Cardinals’ arbitration-eligible players.

