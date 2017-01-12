Air Comfort Service Heating & Cooling Storm Center | Forecast | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Traffic

Right-to-Work Bill Advances in Missouri House

January 12, 2017 7:40 AM
Filed Under: bill, Governor Eric Greitens, House, law, legislature, Missouri, representatives, Right to Work, union

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri House panel has voted to advance a right-to-work bill to bar mandatory union fees.

House Economic Development Committee members voted 8-4 in favor of the bill Wednesday.

Related story: Greitens 1st Act in Office: Ban Lobbyist Gifts to Executive Branch

Kearney Republican Rep. T.J. Berry voted present. He told The Associated Press that residents in his district are split on the issue and he’s also waiting for results of a constituent survey to gauge constituent opinions.

Democratic St. Louis Rep. Doug Beck tried to add a requirement that the right-to-work measure get voter approval. The Republican-led committee voted his proposal down 9-4 along party lines.

Right to work could come up for debate on the House floor as soon as Jan. 18. It has support from Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. GOP legislative leaders say it’s a priority this session.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia