Worst of Potential Ice Storm May Stay North, West of St. Louis

January 12, 2017 7:17 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The National Weather Service’s (NWS) latest prediction includes 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch of ice accumulation for the St. Louis area this weekend.

A winter storm we’ve been watching since Tuesday, may bring “significant icing” to the area, from late Thursday through Saturday afternoon. It is expected to begin with freezing rain Friday morning, mixed with sleet, which could turn to ice by Friday evening.

The NWS predicts a worst-case scenario of temperatures remaining below freezing Saturday night and Sunday. The weekend forecast has a low of 32 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com.

If below-freezing temperatures occur, the NWS predicts the total ice accumulation could reach one inch between I-44 and I-70 in Missouri through the Lake of the Ozarks, and into the western suburbs of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area.

Residents in all Winter Storm Watch areas are advised to be prepared for the worst. Here is a list of winter safety tips:

* Anticipate reduced visibility and watch for black ice when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and curves.

* Avoid abrupt steering and braking and avoid tailgating by keeping a safe distance between vehicles.

* Allow enough time for travel and advise others of travel itineraries.

* Avoid unnecessary and sudden lane changes.

* Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing.

* Always wear a safety belt and keep a charged cell phone handy.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved.

