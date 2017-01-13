Compete in Adam Wainwright’s Karaoke Challenge

ST. LOUIS (press release) – St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Adam Wainwright is hoping to turn karaoke into “Big league Impact” for charities in St. Louis and around the Globe.

Wainwright’s event charity, Big League Impact St. Louis, has been raising money for local charities in the greater St. Louis area for, going on, five years. Known mostly for their Fantasy Football events at Busch Stadium, Adam is deciding to expand the zone and see what’s possible.

This got the Cardinal righty thinking… “Big league Impact is about creating fun experiences doing the things that we already love doing. I love playing Fantasy Football and that has worked out well here in St. Louis, so I figured why not sing karaoke with the fans during Winter Warm-Up and raise some money that way too?”

The inaugural event will be held at Dave & Buster’s in on the final day of the Cardinals Winter Warm-up (Monday, January 16, 2017) and will be streamed throughout the building. Singers from around St. Louis will compete to win the crown of Big league Impact Sing-Off Champ and $500. There will also be an open mic karaoke competition and Adam will be mingling with fans in the general area and singing in the VIP Room. Like anything that Adam does, he definitely went over the top in promoting this event! Many Cardinal fans have already seen him practicing Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off”… In the shower!

This year’s local recipients will be Operation Food Search and Crisis Aid, as well as Cardinals Care. As always the global

funds will go to the Big league Impact Global Initiative.

The donations from St. Louis alone have provided clean water infrastructure and latrines

for tens of thousands in Honduras and Haiti and helped remove stomach parasites from 50,000 children, provided cataract

surgery for 250 people and literally saved two lives through purchasing malaria nets.

● There are only 200 VIP section tickets available

● VIP tickets are $150 and include a $30 D&B Game Card, an event t-shirt, appetizer buffet and two drink tickets

● There are 1500 General Admission tickets available

● GA tickets are $25 and come with a raffle ticket to win a chance to sing a duet with Adam and a $10 game card

● Dave & Busters is donating 50% of all ticket proceeds to BLI St. Louis

● In four years, Big League Impact St. Louis has raised over $500,000 for local, St. Louis, charities and the Global

Initiative

● Adam will be singing three songs

● iHeart radio is donating door prizes and a trip for the raffle

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook