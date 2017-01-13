Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

Crippling Ice Could Cause Widespread Power Outages, Dangerous Roads

January 13, 2017 7:11 AM
Filed Under: Ice Storm 2017

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Freezing rain and drizzle is falling in the KMOX listening area and residents are bracing for what the Missouri Department of Transportation could be the biggest ice storm in 10 years to hit the St. Louis area.

Hundreds of local schools closed in anticipation of Friday’s weather and area businesses and government offices are closing their doors as well.

Scattered rain is turning to a glazing of ice on the ground in the Festus and Sullivan, Missouri. MoDOT says the chemical treatment on the roads in that area is keeping the highways from being completely covered in ice.

KMOX AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says we can expect to see the freezing rain to hit the St. Louis metro-area between 8am and 10am and freezing rain will continue throughout the day Friday.

Right now, MoDOT says pavement temperatures in the metro are hovering around the freezing mark and road crews are switching from their brine treatments to salt. Crews are working from south to north in Missouri as the storm moves through the area.

Early Friday morning dozens of flight cancellations started popping up at Lambert Airport. Make sure to check flystl.com before heading to the airport.

Concern about the storm prompted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to activate the state Emergency Operations Center in Jefferson City. Greitens told reporters at the center Thursday that he called a state of emergency and said the Missouri Transportation Department had started pretreating roads and would continue to do so throughout the storm.

“We’re going to be prepared for whatever the storm brings,” Greitens said.

The new governor asked people in the storm’s path to stay off roads Friday, both for safety and to allow emergency responders to work. More than 3,500 responders started working 12-hour shifts, and the state’s Public Safety Department preemptively placed generators across the state for use in areas hit the hardest, he said.

 

 

 

 

