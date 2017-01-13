Kings Win Battle Of Jakes, Game Against Blues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Muzzin and Tanner Pearson scored two goals apiece in the Los Angeles Kings’ fourth victory in six games, 5-1 over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Trevor Lewis also scored and Peter Budaj made 21 saves for the Kings, who raced to a 4-0 lead early in the second period with a rare offensive burst from one of the NHL’s lowest-scoring teams.

Los Angeles chased Jake Allen with Muzzin’s second goal, sending the St. Louis goalie to the bench early in his second straight game.

Paul Stastny scored on a skate deflection for the Blues, who have lost four of six. Carter Hutton replaced Allen and gave up two quick goals to Pearson.

