Air Comfort Service Storm Center | School Closings | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

St. Louis County Executive Activates Emergency Operations Center

January 13, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: County, executive, ICE, Local, St. Louis, Steve Stenger, storm, weather

CLAYTON (St. Louis County) – St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Ballwin due to weather conditions. EOC personnel will be communicating with the National Weather Service, local police and fire chiefs, and the State of Missouri’s Emergency Management Agency.

“Our Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has been monitoring the situation overnight and they stand ready to offer any assistance needed during today’s storm,” County Executive Stenger said. “Of particular concern is the possibility of widespread power outages. If necessary, OEM staff will coordinate the opening of shelters and the transport of auxiliary power supplies.”

The St. Louis County Department of Transportation pretreated all 3,200 lane miles in its system overnight and crews will be applying more salt and plowing as necessary this weekend.

St. Louis County’s Emergency Operations Center is located at 1150 Hanna Road, Ballwin, MO 63021.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia