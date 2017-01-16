Hundreds Mark MLK Jr. Birthday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Hundreds marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day in St. Louis Monday, with the annual march in downtown St. Louis, which was preceded by the annual program at the Old Courthouse and followed by an interfaith service at Leonard Baptist Church on North Compton.

St. Louis License Collector Mavis Thompson tried to warm up the crowd before the cold walk by saying that the civil rights movement has made progress, but is still revisited by ghosts from the past. Jermall Gray agrees, “There’s still police brutality, income inequality. There’s also housing inequality. There’s inequality across the entire United States.”

“Racism, discrimination, they’re alive and well, in different segments of the country, different populations as well as in different stations in life,” says Ken Gordon.

Kellie Richardson says many of those ghosts are right here in our own back yard. “We have a lot more to go. Especially for St. Louis, one of the most segregated cities ever. I feel like we have to do more.”

Demetrius Upchurch believes that the push for equality has actually regressed in recent years. “Many people really believe we’re in a post-racial society. Because of that, a lot of micro-aggressions and just outright aggressions go unchallenged and unnoticed.”

“As an African-American woman,” says Richardson, “I still say that we have the chance to keep going and we have that perserverance and that resilience to keep hope alive.”

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook