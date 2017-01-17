Missouri Budget Project: Budget Problems Due to ‘Ongoing Revenue Problem’

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – A day after Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens slashed $146 million in state spending, the non-partisan Missouri Budget Project is warning of even leaner times ahead.

“This isn’t a spending problem on behalf of the state,” says spokeswoman Traci Gleason, “it is an ongoing structural revenue problem.”

Gleason says the current budget did not take into account tax cuts enacted during last year’s legislative session and a collapse in corporate tax revenue due to previous legislative changes.

“If you look at where Missouri is now in terms of the revenue it collects, we’re actually collecting less as a proportion of the economy than we have for almost 35 years.”

And that revenue problem, Gleason says, is only going to get worse as more tax cut packages go into effect this year.

In his tax cut message, Greitens blamed Obamacare for gutting the budget, but Gleason disputes that.

She says expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act would have saved the state up to $100 million a year.

“There has been research done on states that have expanded Medicaid, and it showed how they actually resulted in savings because of services that were paid for through Medicaid expansion that had previously been paid for by only the state.”

Gleason says the project isn’t calling on lawmakers to increase taxes.

“We’re talking about not cutting special-interest taxes further and leveling the playing field, closing loopholes,” she says.

Gleason says with the current revenue situation, Missouri is starting down the path to becoming like it’s cash-strapped neighbor, Kansas.

