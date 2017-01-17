Missouri Budget Project: Budget Problems Due to ‘Ongoing Revenue Problem’

Brian Kelly (@brpkelly) January 17, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: budget, Budget Cuts, eric greitens, Gov. Greitens, Medicare, Missouri, ObamaCare, Tax Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – A day after Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens slashed $146 million in state spending, the non-partisan Missouri Budget Project is warning of even leaner times ahead.

“This isn’t a spending problem on behalf of the state,” says spokeswoman Traci Gleason, “it is an ongoing structural revenue problem.”

Gleason says the current budget did not take into account tax cuts enacted during last year’s legislative session and a collapse in corporate tax revenue due to previous legislative changes.

“If you look at where Missouri is now in terms of the revenue it collects, we’re actually collecting less as a proportion of the economy than we have for almost 35 years.”

And that revenue problem, Gleason says, is only going to get worse as more tax cut packages go into effect this year.

In his tax cut message, Greitens blamed Obamacare for gutting the budget, but Gleason disputes that.

She says expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act would have saved the state up to $100 million a year.

“There has been research done on states that have expanded Medicaid, and it showed how they actually resulted in savings because of services that were paid for through Medicaid expansion that had previously been paid for by only the state.”

Gleason says the project isn’t calling on lawmakers to increase taxes.

“We’re talking about not cutting special-interest taxes further and leveling the playing field, closing loopholes,” she says.

Gleason says with the current revenue situation, Missouri is starting down the path to becoming like it’s cash-strapped neighbor, Kansas.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia