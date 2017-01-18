Officer Blake Snyder’s Widow Irate Over Controversial Police Painting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Elizabeth Snyder’s four-minute Facebook Live video has been viewed by almost 30,000 people. She is very opposed to the decision by Rep. Lacy Clay to put a painted depicting St. Louis police officers as pigs back up in the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Snyder, the wife of fallen officer Blake Snyder, told her Facebook audience that Clay should show more respect for law enforcement officers.

“Where is he, you know whenever he goes out to a public event, who’s guarding him? Who’s protecting him? Law enforcement,” Snyder says. “So for you to actually be supporting that this be put up in the Capitol building is not right.”

The painting was created by a St. Louis high school student, who won the lawmaker’s 16th Annual Congressional Art Competition, and it was hung next to the previous award-winning pieces.

Snyder also questions whether an opposite painting, depicting a black man spitting in an officer’s face, as happened to her husband, would be so readily placed in the Capitol.



