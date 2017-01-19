‘Bizarre’ Trial of Alleged Madison County Sex-Predator Continues Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – James Lopes wanted to read his 200-page manifesto justifying sex with children in Madison County court, Wednesday, but the judge denied it, and the ‘unusual’ trial will pick back up Thursday.

Lopes is the man arrested last year for approaching children in public and attempting to strike up conversations with them, as well as handing out literature touting sex between adults and minors.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons says the 41-year-old Lopes, who is representing himself, has been drifting east across the country, getting into trouble with police along the way. Including an arrest in Oregon for contact with a child, but he was not convicted then.

The jury trial to determine if Lopes should be institutionalized – possibly for life – is expected to wrap up, today.



