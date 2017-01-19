Blagojevich Doesn’t Get Early Prison Release From Obama

Associated Press January 19, 2017 6:36 PM
CHICAGO (AP) – President Barack Obama is leaving office without granting early prison release to former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Obama released a list of his final acts of clemency Thursday and the list didn’t include Blagojevich, who is in the fourth year of a 14-year prison term after being convicted of trying to sell Obama’s Illinois seat in the U.S. Senate when Obama became president. A presidential commutation was one of Blagojevich’s last chances to be released from prison early. Blagojevich last year submitted a request to have his sentence on wide-ranging corruption convictions commuted. In federal cases, only presidents have the power to reduce a sentence.

Obama’s decision means President-elect Donald Trump could be left to decide the fate of Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” TV show in 2010.

